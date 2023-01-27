Heading 3

Bhumi Pednekar’s vacay looks

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 27, 2023

FASHION

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Ravishing Much

The Badhaai Do actress looks ravishing in a satin co-ord during her vacation in Tulum

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

Chic Style

She keeps her look chic and easy in a pair of white trousers, a black jacket, and a quilted Chanel cross-body bag

Bhumi Pednekar in Glam Outfits

Katrina Kaif's boss-lady looks

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She makes a casual case for tie-dye by opting for a yellow and white oversized hoodie and black shorts

Casual Look

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She is beach-ready in a knitted cover-up and a blue bikini set beneath it

Beach Ready

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She is all bundled up in a pink puffer jacket, boyfriend jeans, and a pair of black uggs

Winter Style

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

Her happiest look in a pretty blue maxi dress is giving vacay goals

Prettiest Gal 

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She enjoys her Spain vacay in an abstract-printed bikini set and some black shades

Bikini Babe

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

She enjoys her day out in a long pink jacket and casual jeans and a tee

Day Out

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

The actress aced an off-duty look in a white Dalida Ayach ruffle poplin skirt and a matching crop top

Off-duty Style

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here