looks in a skirt
Bhumi Pendekar’s April 23, 2021
Personifying sass and style at the same time, Bhumi Pednekar opts for a black co-ord that includes a ruched skirt and a one-shoulder top
Keeping things fun and flirty, the ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ fame picked out a white knit top and black and white floral print skirt with a side slit
She then took things a notch higher by experimenting with textures and colours. A mauve leather skirt by Appapop, a rust turtleneck and a copper blazer finished off her look
Showing us how to do the off-duty look right, Bhumi picked out a Dalida Ayach white ruffle poplin set that included a summery skirt and a matching crop top
For a chic party-ready look, she styled her puffed organza white shirt with a sequined blue mini skirt. A pair of white strappy heels completed the look
She then took the cool and trendy route in a short denim skirt that she teamed with a neon crop top and a matching oversized shirt
Looks like mini skirts are surely a hot favourite in Bhumi’s wardrobe. And she has even worn one to a movie promotion event
Flaunting her hourglass frame in full light, Bhumi chose to wear a body-fit lace skirt beneath a pristine white bralette and a sheer high-neck top
We are also fans of this ombre pleated skirt that Bhumi has beautifully styled with a lacy black top and a belt to look put together
Be it in ankle-grazing versions or miniature lengths, Bhumi Pednekar definitely knows how to slay in a skirt
