Bigg Boss 16:
Ankit Gupta’s style file

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 24, 2022

Ankit here makes for a strong case in a black leather jacket and his intense gaze can sweep anyone off their feet

Cool stud

Flaunting his smile and amazing fashion sense, the actor looks suave 

The Gentleman look 

Another fantastic look served by this handsome hunk! The olive green jacket and Ankit’s confidence steals the limelight

Dapper

Ankit certainly knows how to impress the fashion police; here he looks dashing as he opts for a retro look

Ready to rock

One can surely bow down to his amazing style sense! The star looks dapper in a printed blazer and exudes charm as he strikes a pose 

Dressed to impress

Make way for the gentleman as he is all set to make jaws drop with his all-white stunning look 

Exuding charm

A floral jacket is always the best option for any casual look and take cues from Ankit if you want to make heads turn 

Floral love

Ankit is here to melt hearts with his charming looks like these and we ain’t complaining

Man crush

Acing his dapper look like a pro, Ankit left no stone unturned to impress the fashion police

Handsome 

Clad in a denim jacket and denim pants, the Bigg boss contestant is ready to swoon hearts

Denim love

