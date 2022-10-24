Heading 3
Bigg Boss 16:
Ankit Gupta’s style file
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 24, 2022
Image source: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Ankit here makes for a strong case in a black leather jacket and his intense gaze can sweep anyone off their feet
Cool stud
Image source: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Flaunting his smile and amazing fashion sense, the actor looks suave
The Gentleman look
Image source: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Another fantastic look served by this handsome hunk! The olive green jacket and Ankit’s confidence steals the limelight
Dapper
Image source: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Ankit certainly knows how to impress the fashion police; here he looks dashing as he opts for a retro look
Ready to rock
Image source: Ankit Gupta Instagram
One can surely bow down to his amazing style sense! The star looks dapper in a printed blazer and exudes charm as he strikes a pose
Dressed to impress
Image source: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Make way for the gentleman as he is all set to make jaws drop with his all-white stunning look
Exuding charm
Image source: Ankit Gupta Instagram
A floral jacket is always the best option for any casual look and take cues from Ankit if you want to make heads turn
Floral love
Image source: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Ankit is here to melt hearts with his charming looks like these and we ain’t complaining
Man crush
Image source: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Acing his dapper look like a pro, Ankit left no stone unturned to impress the fashion police
Handsome
Image source: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Clad in a denim jacket and denim pants, the Bigg boss contestant is ready to swoon hearts
Denim love
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kahaani to Mimi, 10 Women-centric films