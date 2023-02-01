Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's desi vibe
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
FEB 01, 2023
Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer is an absolute delight in a pink and green silk kurta set with natural makeup
Elegant in silk
Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer has donned a regal look in a multicolor skirt and yellow choli with yellow dupatta set
Stylish in lehenga
Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer has opted for a simply elegant look with her black embroidered work kurta set
Happy soul
Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer is making heads turn with her self work saree paired with pearl choker and traditional jewellery
Glowing in yellow
Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
The Imlie actress surely knows how to ace minimalistic look in a pink kurti and leggings outfit
Subtle in kurti
Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
We are in complete awe of Sumbul Touqeer’s graceful look in the multicolored gota work lehenga paired with floral jewellery
Sheer elegance
Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks simply adorable in a blue kurta set with yellow dupatta
Simple yet stylish
Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
The Imlie actress is a stunner in ethnic as she won hearts with a kurta and Patiala pants look
Patiala look
Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer has won over her fans with her beautiful blue sharara set and delightful smile
Lovely sharara
