Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's desi vibe

FEB 01, 2023

Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer is an absolute delight in a pink and green silk kurta set with natural makeup

Elegant in silk

Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer has donned a regal look in a multicolor skirt and yellow choli with yellow dupatta set

Stylish in lehenga

Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer has opted for a simply elegant look with her black embroidered work kurta set

Happy soul

Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer is making heads turn with her self work saree paired with pearl choker and traditional jewellery

Glowing in yellow

Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

The Imlie actress surely knows how to ace minimalistic look in a pink kurti and leggings outfit

Subtle in kurti

Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

We are in complete awe of Sumbul Touqeer’s graceful look in the multicolored gota work lehenga paired with floral jewellery

Sheer elegance

Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks simply adorable in a blue kurta set with yellow dupatta

Simple yet stylish

Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

The Imlie actress is a stunner in ethnic as she won hearts with a kurta and Patiala pants look

Patiala look

Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer has won over her fans with her beautiful blue sharara set and delightful smile

Lovely sharara

