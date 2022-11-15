Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s trendy blazer
Arushi Srivastava
Nov 15, 2022
Image source- SmilePlease
Uttaran actress looks like a powerful lady with attitude in the wine colored pantsuit.
Image source- Abhay R Kirti
Spruce up your normal office look with a chic light pink pantsuit with dual shade blazer.
Image source- Amit Khannaphotography
Add color to your wardrobe with a stylish multicolor leafy print blazer and striped pants.
Image source- SmilePlease
Pair your short dress with an oversize blazer like Tina Datta to make your look stand out.
Image source- Rahul Lokare Instagram
If you want to try something subtle, then choose this beige crop blazer and loose fitting trousers.
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Daayan actress looks fashionable in a bright white pantsuit paired with black top and stylish hat.
Image source- Amit Khannaphotography
Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks sizzling in a checkered long blazer with a mini skirt set.
Image source- Amit Khannaphotography
Tina Datta is owning the fashion street in the sizzling red crop blazer and pants set.
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta has the perfect date look in a cute white top and blue denim shorts. She paired it with a lavender blazer.
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta is visual treat in a floral blazer and shorts looks for rocking any party.
