Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s trendy blazer

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Nov 15, 2022

FASHION

Image source- SmilePlease

Uttaran actress looks like a powerful lady with attitude in the wine colored pantsuit. 

Wine pantsuit 

Image source- Abhay R Kirti

Spruce up your normal office look with a chic light pink pantsuit with dual shade blazer.

Stunner in Pink

Image source- Amit Khannaphotography

Add color to your wardrobe with a stylish multicolor leafy print blazer and striped pants.

Splash of colors 

Image source- SmilePlease

Pair your short dress with an oversize blazer like Tina Datta to make your look stand out.

Oversize blazer 

Image source- Rahul Lokare Instagram

If you want to try something subtle, then choose this beige crop blazer and loose fitting trousers.

Earthy shades

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram

Daayan actress looks fashionable in a bright white pantsuit paired with black top and stylish hat.

All bright in white 

Image source- Amit Khannaphotography

Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks sizzling in a checkered long blazer with a mini skirt set.

Too sassy for you 

Image source- Amit Khannaphotography

Tina Datta is owning the fashion street in the sizzling red crop blazer and pants set.

Red hot diva 

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram

Tina Datta has the perfect date look in a cute white top and blue denim shorts. She paired it with a lavender blazer.

Cute and chic 

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram

Tina Datta is visual treat in a floral blazer and shorts looks for rocking any party.

Floral beauty 

