Biggest beauty trends of the year 2021

BEAUTY

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

DEC 8, 2021

Graphic eyeliner

Ring in the party season by tying the yellow lids and pink eyeliner like Kylie Jenner

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Bold brush

Or go for a more refreshing look like Kiara Advani with a hint of blush and lots of bronzer

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Y2K gloss

You can also add a dash of yesteryear charm like Vaani Kapoor by wearing a dab of pink lip gloss

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Smoky cat eyes

But we feel Katrina Kaif's smokey cat eyes and glossy lips is the look that can’t go unnoticed

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

On-fleek brows

However, Aditi Rao Hydari teaches us on how to get the brow game right with filled-in brows

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Purple eyeshadow

Make some space for a subtle glam look by opting for purple eyes like Karisma Kapoor

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Neutral toned makeup

If you love minimalistic makeup, go for Janhvi Kapoor's neutral-toned makeup look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Or weave in the monochromatic magic by matching your lip colour with your lids like Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Monochromatic makeup

Braided hairdo

Transform your look completely by opting for Mouni Roy's approved two-sided braided hairdo

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Multicoloured eyeS

Indulge in some colour play like Kriti Sanon by going for two different hues on the eyes

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

