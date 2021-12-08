Biggest beauty trends of the year 2021
DEC 8, 2021
Graphic eyeliner
Ring in the party season by tying the yellow lids and pink eyeliner like Kylie Jenner
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Bold brush
Or go for a more refreshing look like Kiara Advani with a hint of blush and lots of bronzer
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Y2K gloss
You can also add a dash of yesteryear charm like Vaani Kapoor by wearing a dab of pink lip gloss
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Smoky cat eyes
But we feel Katrina Kaif's smokey cat eyes and glossy lips is the look that can’t go unnoticed
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
On-fleek brows
However, Aditi Rao Hydari teaches us on how to get the brow game right with filled-in brows
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Purple eyeshadow
Make some space for a subtle glam look by opting for purple eyes like Karisma Kapoor
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Neutral toned makeup
If you love minimalistic makeup, go for Janhvi Kapoor's neutral-toned makeup look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Or weave in the monochromatic magic by matching your lip colour with your lids like Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Monochromatic makeup
Braided hairdo
Transform your look completely by opting for Mouni Roy's approved two-sided braided hairdo
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Multicoloured eyeS
Indulge in some colour play like Kriti Sanon by going for two different hues on the eyes
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
