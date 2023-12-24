pinkvilla
Biggest skincare mistakes
Forgetting sunscreen invites early wrinkles, sunburn, and a higher chance of skin cancer. Always shield your skin from sun rays to keep it healthy
Not using sunscreen daily
Sleeping in makeup can clog pores, lead to pimples, and stop your skin from fixing itself. Wash your face before bedtime for a fresh and clear complexion
Sleeping with makeup on
Exfoliating is good, but too much can upset your skin. Only scrub 2-3 times a week to avoid irritation and keep your skin happy
Over-exfoliating
Some ingredients can be harsh on your skin, causing irritation. Pick products with gentle, friendly ingredients to keep your skin happy and healthy
Using products with harsh ingredients
Even if your skin is oily, skipping moisturizer is a mistake. Hydrating helps keep your skin balanced and can actually reduce extra oil
Skipping moisturizer
Picking at pimples can leave scars and make them stick around longer. Keep your hands off your face to let your skin heal on its own
Picking at skin blemishes
Seasons change, and so do your skin's needs. Adjust your skincare routine for the weather to keep your skin in top shape
Not adjusting skincare routine for the seasons
Your neck and chest need love too! Extend your skincare routine beyond your face to prevent early aging in these areas
Ignoring the neck and chest
Sleep is like a beauty treatment. Lack of sleep can make your skin dull and speed up aging. Aim for 7-9 hours for healthy, glowing skin
Not getting enough sleep
Trying too many products at once can confuse your skin. Introduce new products slowly to see what works best for you
Using too many products at once
