Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

December 24 , 2023

Biggest skincare mistakes

Forgetting sunscreen invites early wrinkles, sunburn, and a higher chance of skin cancer. Always shield your skin from sun rays to keep it healthy

Not using sunscreen daily

Sleeping in makeup can clog pores, lead to pimples, and stop your skin from fixing itself. Wash your face before bedtime for a fresh and clear complexion

Sleeping with makeup on

Exfoliating is good, but too much can upset your skin. Only scrub 2-3 times a week to avoid irritation and keep your skin happy

 Over-exfoliating

Some ingredients can be harsh on your skin, causing irritation. Pick products with gentle, friendly ingredients to keep your skin happy and healthy

Using products with harsh ingredients

Even if your skin is oily, skipping moisturizer is a mistake. Hydrating helps keep your skin balanced and can actually reduce extra oil

Skipping moisturizer

Picking at pimples can leave scars and make them stick around longer. Keep your hands off your face to let your skin heal on its own

 Picking at skin blemishes

Seasons change, and so do your skin's needs. Adjust your skincare routine for the weather to keep your skin in top shape

Not adjusting skincare routine for the seasons

Your neck and chest need love too! Extend your skincare routine beyond your face to prevent early aging in these areas

Ignoring the neck and chest

Sleep is like a beauty treatment. Lack of sleep can make your skin dull and speed up aging. Aim for 7-9 hours for healthy, glowing skin

Not getting enough sleep

Trying too many products at once can confuse your skin. Introduce new products slowly to see what works best for you

Using too many products at once

