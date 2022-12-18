Heading 3

​​Billie Eilish's best looks

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Gucci Suit

Billie Eilish rocked a stunning black Gucci suit for the premiere of No Time to Die and looked no less sharp than James Bond himself

Image: Getty Images

Billie Eilish donned a stellar look at the Grammy Awards as she wore a neon green, crystal-embellished Gucci bowling shirt and jogging pants

Grammys Look

Image: Getty Images

Billie Eilish gave the old trench coats a different spin as she donned this black outfit on the Grammys red carpet

Stylish Trench

Image: Getty Images

Billie Eilish looked like she stepped right out of a fairytale as she wore this peach gown at the Met Gala

Fairytale Gown

Image: Getty Images

Billie Eilish knows how to make heads turn at the Met Gala red carpet and this silk corset gown by Gucci was one such outfit

Corset Gown

Image: Getty Images

Billie Eilish loves everything Gucci and she rocked this dramatic ruffled gown on the red carpet with great style

Dramatic Gown

Image: Getty Images

Billie Eilish was drenched in Burberry as she donned a pair of beige jogger pants and paired it with an oversized beige tee with golden detailing

Beige Look

Image: Getty Images

Billie Eilish wore a black mesh Gucci top and a lace skirt along with it at the LACMA Gala red carpet

Mesh Top

Image: Getty Images

Billie Eilish wore an amazing black oversized dress as she attended the MTV Video Music Awards

Oversized Dress

Image: Getty Images

Billie Eilish attended the Oscars sporting an oversized white tweed jacket with matching tweed baggy pants and sneakers

Tweed Suit

