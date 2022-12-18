Billie Eilish's best looks
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Gucci Suit
Billie Eilish rocked a stunning black Gucci suit for the premiere of No Time to Die and looked no less sharp than James Bond himself
Image: Getty Images
Billie Eilish donned a stellar look at the Grammy Awards as she wore a neon green, crystal-embellished Gucci bowling shirt and jogging pants
Grammys Look
Image: Getty Images
Billie Eilish gave the old trench coats a different spin as she donned this black outfit on the Grammys red carpet
Stylish Trench
Image: Getty Images
Billie Eilish looked like she stepped right out of a fairytale as she wore this peach gown at the Met Gala
Fairytale Gown
Image: Getty Images
Billie Eilish knows how to make heads turn at the Met Gala red carpet and this silk corset gown by Gucci was one such outfit
Corset Gown
Image: Getty Images
Billie Eilish loves everything Gucci and she rocked this dramatic ruffled gown on the red carpet with great style
Dramatic Gown
Image: Getty Images
Billie Eilish was drenched in Burberry as she donned a pair of beige jogger pants and paired it with an oversized beige tee with golden detailing
Beige Look
Image: Getty Images
Billie Eilish wore a black mesh Gucci top and a lace skirt along with it at the LACMA Gala red carpet
Mesh Top
Image: Getty Images
Billie Eilish wore an amazing black oversized dress as she attended the MTV Video Music Awards
Oversized Dress
Image: Getty Images
Billie Eilish attended the Oscars sporting an oversized white tweed jacket with matching tweed baggy pants and sneakers
Tweed Suit
