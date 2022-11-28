Bindi look ft. B-town divas
Sneha
Hiro
NOV 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looked pretty in a black saree and her bindi look.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina wore a green sheer saree with a tiny black bindi.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya rocked a netted embellished saree with a diamond bindi.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi dished out major desi vibes in a silk saree and a matching bindi.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked like a vision in a white saree. She styled her look with a black bindi.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow lehenga. She completed her look with a green bindi and her charming smile.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looked adorable as she wore a diamond bindi with an orange lehenga.
Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti rocked an aqua-blue saree with a matching bindi.
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
Kareena looked all things beautiful in a green satin saree. She completed her look with a red bindi and sindoor.
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol wore a black embroidered dress with a matching bindi and styled it with a clean bun adorned with roses.
