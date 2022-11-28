Heading 3

Bindi look ft. B-town divas

Sneha
Hiro

NOV 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looked pretty in a black saree and her bindi look.

Kiara Advani

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina wore a green sheer saree with a tiny black bindi.

Katrina Kaif

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya rocked a netted embellished saree with a diamond bindi.

Ananya Panday

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi dished out major desi vibes in a silk saree and a matching bindi. 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked like a vision in a white saree. She styled her look with a black bindi.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow lehenga. She completed her look with a green bindi and her charming smile.

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha looked adorable as she wore a diamond bindi with an orange lehenga.

Shraddha Kapoor

Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti rocked an aqua-blue saree with a matching bindi.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

Kareena looked all things beautiful in a green satin saree. She completed her look with a red bindi and sindoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol wore a black embroidered dress with a matching bindi and styled it with a clean bun adorned with roses.

Kajol

