Bipasha Basu:
The new mom's ethnic looks

Nov 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

The actress looks pretty in purple ethnic wear.

Mood

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha shows us how to style kaftan during pregnancy.

Fusion

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha beams with joy as she poses for the camera wearing a pink colour saree.

Pink day

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram


The actress looks pretty in a floral lehenga.

Floral way

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

She opted for a yellow sharara and paired it with a pink dupatta.

Beauty

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Looks like yellow is Bipasha’s favourite colour as she shares another photo in the same colour.

Her favourite

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

The actress looks elegant in the ethnic wear.

Simplicity

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

The actress wore black velvet salwar kurta and completed the look with silver earrings.

Love yourself

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha donned a white saree with a red border and twinned with her mother.

Twinning

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

The actress looks beautiful in an embroidered dress.

Sunshine

