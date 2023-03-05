Bipasha Basu’s Gorgeous Looks
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
mar 05, 2023
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu looks beyond beautiful in this stunning hot pink saree along with heavy jewelry
Saree Lover
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu looks radiant in this red kaftan
Red Kaftan
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu dazzles in purple sharara
Purple Sharara
Video Source: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu looks chic in this blue feathered mini dress
Mini Dress
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu gave out a major lady boss vibe in this black coat
Beauty In Black
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu glows in this glittery outfit while posing with handsome hubby Karan Singh Grover
Couple Moment
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu looks ravishing in this floral printed silk lehenga
Floral Print
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu looks picture-perfect in this pink and orange long skirt along with matching long jacket and a pink top
Long Jacket
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu looks oh-so-beautiful in this yellow kurti
Yellow Delight
