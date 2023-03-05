Heading 3

Bipasha Basu’s Gorgeous Looks

Arpita Sarkar

mar 05, 2023

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha Basu looks beyond beautiful in this stunning hot pink saree along with heavy jewelry 

Saree Lover 

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

Bipasha Basu looks radiant in this red kaftan

Red Kaftan

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

Bipasha Basu dazzles in purple sharara 

Purple Sharara 

Video Source: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha Basu looks chic in this blue feathered mini dress

Mini Dress

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha Basu gave out a major lady boss vibe in this black coat 

Beauty In Black

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha Basu glows in this glittery outfit while posing with handsome hubby Karan Singh Grover

Couple Moment

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha Basu looks ravishing in this floral printed silk lehenga

Floral Print

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

Bipasha Basu looks picture-perfect in this pink and orange long skirt along with matching long jacket and a pink top 

Long Jacket 

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha Basu looks oh-so-beautiful in this yellow kurti

Yellow Delight

