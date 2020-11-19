  ethnic looks

BEST
OF

Tara Sutaria’s

November 19, 2020

We can’t take our eyes off of this gorgeous Punit Balana outfit flaunted by Tara in her flawless wavy hair!

Tara personified the meaning of divine as she sits in this ethereal Manish Malhotra lehenga with her eyebrows on fleek

We are definitely opting for Gajra this Diwali after looking at this look carried by Tara in dazzling Anita Dongre lehenga

Time to buy a necklace! Sutaria’s selfie game is strong as she posed in this baby pink outfit bejewelled with golden accessories

Tara fixed the festive mood to all-white in this Gaurav Gupta outfit paired with a sheer dupatta

The Marjaavaan star stole all the limelight in her all-black outfit paired with chic black stilettos

Tara looked heavenly as she walked in this all-white lehenga and traditional bun hairstyle

The young star stunned all of us in this white Diwali outfit and a miniature clutch in her hand

Tara looked like she belonged to utopia in this yellow Punit Balana lehenga accompanied by her beautiful smile

To stay up-to-date on Tara, fashion and Bollywood, head on to Pinkvilla

 Click Here