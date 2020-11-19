ethnic looks
Tara Sutaria’s November 19, 2020
We can’t take our eyes off of this gorgeous Punit Balana outfit flaunted by Tara in her flawless wavy hair!
Tara personified the meaning of divine as she sits in this ethereal Manish Malhotra lehenga with her eyebrows on fleek
We are definitely opting for Gajra this Diwali after looking at this look carried by Tara in dazzling Anita Dongre lehenga
Time to buy a necklace! Sutaria’s selfie game is strong as she posed in this baby pink outfit bejewelled with golden accessories
Tara fixed the festive mood to all-white in this Gaurav Gupta outfit paired with a sheer dupatta
The Marjaavaan star stole all the limelight in her all-black outfit paired with chic black stilettos
Tara looked heavenly as she walked in this all-white lehenga and traditional bun hairstyle
The young star stunned all of us in this white Diwali outfit and a miniature clutch in her hand
Tara looked like she belonged to utopia in this yellow Punit Balana lehenga accompanied by her beautiful smile
