expensive possessions

Parineeti Chopra's

October 22, 2020

Parineeti Chopra is loved for her versatile performances

Over the years, her style has impressed fans

She is a fan of comfort and classy style

Take a look at her extravagant style choices

Her Louis Vuitton Monogram Bumbag is worth Rs 2.90 lakh

She has a GG mini round shoulder bag worth Rs 1 lakh

Parineeti owns a Saint Laurent Noe Rive Gauche large tote bag worth Rs 1.26 lakh

The star has a St Yves Saint Laurent Fanny Pack Belt Bag worth Rs 1 lakh

She owns a Dior brown sling bag worth Rs 2 lakh

The talented actress also owns a Fendi tote bag which costs around Rs 1.3 lakh

The star also has a Fendi Abito Off The Shoulder Logo Trim Midi Dress worth Rs 1.45 lakh

