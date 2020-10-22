expensive possessions
Parineeti Chopra's October 22, 2020
Parineeti Chopra is loved for her versatile performances
Over the years, her style has impressed fans
She is a fan of comfort and classy style
Take a look at her extravagant style choices
Her Louis Vuitton Monogram Bumbag is worth Rs 2.90 lakh
She has a GG mini round shoulder bag worth Rs 1 lakh
Parineeti owns a Saint Laurent Noe Rive Gauche large tote bag worth Rs 1.26 lakh
The star has a St Yves Saint Laurent Fanny Pack Belt Bag worth Rs 1 lakh
She owns a Dior brown sling bag worth Rs 2 lakh
The talented actress also owns a Fendi tote bag which costs around Rs 1.3 lakh
The star also has a Fendi Abito Off The Shoulder Logo Trim Midi Dress worth Rs 1.45 lakh
For more updates, head on to Pinkvilla Click Here