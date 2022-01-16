Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 16, 2022

Black lehengas of divas that we love

Ananya Panday in Shivan & Narresh

Ananya Panday looked stunning in a black Shivan & Narresh lehenga that came with a bralette-style blouse and a high-waisted embellished skirt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra 

Sara Ali Khan’s contemporary black lehenga by Manish Malhotra is a fresh take on traditional, heavily embellished numbers

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Kiara Advani in SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi

Kiara Advani looked striking in a sequined black cocktail lehenga from SVA Couture

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Karisma Kapoor in Tarun Tahiliani

Karisma Kapoor’s black printed chanderi lehenga with multicoloured floral motifs struck the perfect balance between elegance and comfort

Image: Eshaa Amiin Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar in Shehlaa Khan

Bhumi Pednekar’s black ruffled lehenga skirt paired with a silver halter-neck blouse and black dupatta redefined the retro vibes of the ‘90s!

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Katrina Kaif in Sabyasachi

Katrina Kaif in a floral black Sabyasachi lehenga showed us why it is the most fail-safe yet exquisite option!

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

katrina Kaif in Manish Malhotra

And her voluminous black lehenga with gold embroidery on it and a ruffled bralette-style blouse is an unforgettable pick!

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kriti Sanon in Sunaina Khera

Trendy and jazzy, Kriti Sanon’s black lehenga set with a jacket is a hot favourite among millennials!

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Alia Bhatt in Shyamal & Bhumika

Alia Bhatt’s simple yet sophisticated set with minimal floral work on the skirt is a timeless ethnic choice

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Manish Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor’s statement blouse with a trailing cape and a heavily embellished lehenga skirt made a strong case for a mix-and-match cocktail look

Video: Pinkvilla

