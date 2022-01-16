Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 16, 2022
Black lehengas of divas that we love
Ananya Panday in Shivan & Narresh
Ananya Panday looked stunning in a black Shivan & Narresh lehenga that came with a bralette-style blouse and a high-waisted embellished skirt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra
Sara Ali Khan’s contemporary black lehenga by Manish Malhotra is a fresh take on traditional, heavily embellished numbers
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Kiara Advani in SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi
Kiara Advani looked striking in a sequined black cocktail lehenga from SVA Couture
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Karisma Kapoor in Tarun Tahiliani
Karisma Kapoor’s black printed chanderi lehenga with multicoloured floral motifs struck the perfect balance between elegance and comfort
Image: Eshaa Amiin Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar in Shehlaa Khan
Bhumi Pednekar’s black ruffled lehenga skirt paired with a silver halter-neck blouse and black dupatta redefined the retro vibes of the ‘90s!
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Katrina Kaif in Sabyasachi
Katrina Kaif in a floral black Sabyasachi lehenga showed us why it is the most fail-safe yet exquisite option!
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
katrina Kaif in Manish Malhotra
And her voluminous black lehenga with gold embroidery on it and a ruffled bralette-style blouse is an unforgettable pick!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kriti Sanon in Sunaina Khera
Trendy and jazzy, Kriti Sanon’s black lehenga set with a jacket is a hot favourite among millennials!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Alia Bhatt in Shyamal & Bhumika
Alia Bhatt’s simple yet sophisticated set with minimal floral work on the skirt is a timeless ethnic choice
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan in Manish Malhotra
Kareena Kapoor’s statement blouse with a trailing cape and a heavily embellished lehenga skirt made a strong case for a mix-and-match cocktail look
Video: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Elegant floral lehengas we love