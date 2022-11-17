Black Panther Cast: Red Carpet Looks
Nov 17, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Letitia Wright walked the red carpet at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's world premiere sporting a black suit with patterned shoulders and looked absolutely stunning
Image: Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o added glamour on the red carpet as she attended the Black Panther 2 premiere sporting a ruffled number which featured waves of silver studs
Image: Getty Images
Angela Bassett graced the red carpet of Black Panther premiere like a true Queen as she sported a stunning strapless, magenta dress
Image: Getty Images
Michaela Coel also made a stunning appearance at the European premiere of Black Panther as she sported an all-black outfit with lace pants
Image: Getty Images
Tenoch Huerta who essays the role of Namor in Black Panther attended the premiere of the film sporting an amazing beige suit
Image: Getty Images
Florence Kasumba who plays Ayo in the film also made a gorgeous red carpet appearance as she wore a multi-coloured gown for the event
Image: Getty Images
Danai Gurira who plays Okoye in Black Panther slayed the red carpet at the premiere event as she wore a sheer dress with oversized black sleeves
Image: Getty Images
Winston Duke who famously plays M'Baku in MCU's Black Panther also attended the European premiere of the sequel in style as he wore glittery black jacket
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna who composed a special song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also attended the film's premiere with A$AP Rocky and the duo looked beyond amazing
Image: Getty Images
Dominique Thorne who has been cast as Ironheart in the MCU also walked the red carpet of Black Panther 2 sporting a stylish look as she wore a gorgeous pink gown
