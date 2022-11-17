Heading 3

​​Black Panther Cast: Red Carpet Looks

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 17, 2022

Image: Getty Images

Letitia Wright walked the red carpet at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's world premiere sporting a black suit with patterned shoulders and looked absolutely stunning

Letitia Wright

Image: Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o added glamour on the red carpet as she attended the Black Panther 2 premiere sporting a ruffled number which featured waves of silver studs

Lupita Nyong'o

Image: Getty Images

Angela Bassett graced the red carpet of Black Panther premiere like a true Queen as she sported a stunning strapless, magenta dress

Angela Bassett

Image: Getty Images

Michaela Coel also made a stunning appearance at the European premiere of Black Panther as she sported an all-black outfit with lace pants

Michaela Coel

Image: Getty Images

Tenoch Huerta who essays the role of Namor in Black Panther attended the premiere of the film sporting an amazing beige suit

Tenoch Huerta

Image: Getty Images

Florence Kasumba who plays Ayo in the film also made a gorgeous red carpet appearance as she wore a multi-coloured gown for the event

Florence Kasumba

Image: Getty Images

Danai Gurira who plays Okoye in Black Panther slayed the red carpet at the premiere event as she wore a sheer dress with oversized black sleeves

Danai Gurira

Image: Getty Images

Winston Duke who famously plays M'Baku in MCU's Black Panther also attended the European premiere of the sequel in style as he wore glittery black jacket

Winston Duke 

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna who composed a special song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also attended the film's premiere with A$AP Rocky and the duo looked beyond amazing

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Image: Getty Images

Dominique Thorne who has been cast as Ironheart in the MCU also walked the red carpet of Black Panther 2 sporting a stylish look as she wore a gorgeous pink gown

Dominique Thorne 

