Blackpink members skincare secrets
skincare secrets
Jisoo has stated that she wears minimal makeup in her everyday life and focuses on skincare instead
She advises not to cake your face with heavy makeup but to give your skin some room to breathe
She also uses a face mask 2-3 times a day to keep her skin hydrated
Jennie is also a fan of facial masks and wears two facial packs in a day
The K-Pop star has said that she starts her day by drinking a detox juice that is made from fresh fruits
She also encourages everyone to drink water throughout the day
Rosé’s secret to glowing skin is cleansing. She makes sure to cleanse her face and remove all the makeup that she has been wearing throughout the day
She has also stated that she doesn’t experiment much with her skincare products and sticks to the ones that she knows will work for her skin
Lisa suffers from extremely dry skin and she applies moisturiser at night before going to bed
She is also a fan of using a facial massager so that all her skincare products penetrate into her skin
