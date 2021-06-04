Blackpink’s Jennie
loves
skirts


June
04 2021

Jennie rocks a blue tube top with a black flounced skirt and thigh high heels

She looks super stylish in a yellow and grey crop top and a black midi skirt

She pairs a white top with an ink blue skirt

She slays in a cream shirt and a pinstriped black skirt

She stuns in a grey and yellow co-ord set

She poses in a white crop top and a breezy white long skirt

She is a vision in a white cold shoulder top and a matching skirt

The ‘Lovesick girls’ singer looks cute in a white crop top and a pink plaid skirt

She wears a casual look of a pink crop top and a black mini skirt

Jennie looks hot in a black knotted top and a cream plaid skirt

