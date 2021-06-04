Blackpink’s Jennie
loves
skirts
June
04 2021
Jennie rocks a blue tube top with a black flounced skirt and thigh high heels
She looks super stylish in a yellow and grey crop top and a black midi skirt
She pairs a white top with an ink blue skirt
She slays in a cream shirt and a pinstriped black skirt
She stuns in a grey and yellow co-ord set
She poses in a white crop top and a breezy white long skirt
She is a vision in a white cold shoulder top and a matching skirt
The ‘Lovesick girls’ singer looks cute in a white crop top and a pink plaid skirt
She wears a casual look of a pink crop top and a black mini skirt
Jennie looks hot in a black knotted top and a cream plaid skirt
