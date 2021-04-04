Blackpink’s Jisoo loves black outfits

April 04, 2021

Jisoo is snapped in black jeans and a black cropped sweater, that she has paired with a navy blue shirt

She looks gorgeous in this black co-ord set

She rocks a black co-ord set with knee-high boots

We are loving her look of a black mini dress that she has completed with a matching velvet crop top

The ‘Lovesick girls’ singer looks cute in a black collared floral dress

She flaunts her toned body in this black tube dress that she has paired with fishnet leggings and a cream arm warmer

She looks cute in this double-breasted mini dress

The beauty sizzles in a black co-ord set that she wears with a fringed cream shrug

She pairs this black mini-dress with beige knee-high boots

Jisoo looks absolutely stunning in a black sweatshirt and matching jeans

