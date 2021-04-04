Blackpink’s Jisoo loves black outfits April 04, 2021
Jisoo is snapped in black jeans and a black cropped sweater, that she has paired with a navy blue shirt
She looks gorgeous in this black co-ord set
She rocks a black co-ord set with knee-high boots
We are loving her look of a black mini dress that she has completed with a matching velvet crop top
The ‘Lovesick girls’ singer looks cute in a black collared floral dress
She flaunts her toned body in this black tube dress that she has paired with fishnet leggings and a cream arm warmer
She looks cute in this double-breasted mini dress
The beauty sizzles in a black co-ord set that she wears with a fringed cream shrug
She pairs this black mini-dress with beige knee-high boots
Jisoo looks absolutely stunning in a black sweatshirt and matching jeans
