JULY 07, 2021
Blackpink’s
Jisoo’s best
looks in
jeans
Jisoo rocks a white crop top with light blue wide jeans
She slays in a multi-coloured sweatshirt and bootcut jeans
The singer poses in a white t-shirt and dual-toned jeans. She has completed this look with a stylish cream jacket
Only Jisoo can look this stylish in a simple blue t-shirt and light blue jeans. She has accessorised this causal look with a black sling bag
She stuns in a beige ribbed crop top and classic blue jeans
She slays in a blue silk shirt that she has paired with a cropped sweater. She completes this gorgeous ensemble with black jeans
The ‘Lovesick girls’ singer looks cute in a blue striped top and light blue jeans
She looks amazing in a white top and wide-legged blue denim
Jisoo goes for an all-black look of a black t-shirt and matching jeans
For more updates on Jisoo, K-Pop, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla