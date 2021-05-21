May 21, 2021

Blackpink’s Jisoo’s stylish casual looks

Jisoo looks super stylish in an oversized white t-shirt, blue jeans and a white blazer. She has completed her look with a white sling bag

She keeps it simple in a long-sleeved striped top and blue jeans

She rocks a black sweatshirt with matching jeans and a pair of crocs

The ‘Love Sick Girls’ singer slays in a chequered bodycon dress and denim arm warmers

Jisoo looks cute in a multicoloured sweater and a black mini skirt

She looks effortlessly chic in a red crop top and a mini skirt. She has paired this look with fishnet leggings and an oversized shirt

She looks stunning in a striped t-shirt, black pleated skirt and a beige cardigan

Jisoo looks comfortable in a pink long-sleeved sweatshirt and dusty pink pants

She poses in a lilac button-up shirt and a black mini skirt

