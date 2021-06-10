JUNE 10, 2021

Blackpink’s Lisa’s best casual looks

Lisa rocks a white tube top with a black and beige co-ord set

She stuns in a grey arm warmer, a white tank top, and blue shorts

She poses in a cropped collared shirt and a pleated mini skirt

She pairs a long printed cardigan with a cream crop top and dark blue jeans

She looks comfortable in a white t-shirt that she has paired with a black vest and plaid pants

She is chic in a black tracksuit

The ‘Love sick girls’ rapper looks elegant in a floral black top and a matching skirt

She styles a light pink blouse with blue jeans

Lisa wears a orange, white, and yellow crop top with jeans

She looks cute in a white crop top, a bucket hat, and camouflage pants

