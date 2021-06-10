JUNE 10, 2021
Blackpink’s Lisa’s best casual looks
Lisa rocks a white tube top with a black and beige co-ord set
She stuns in a grey arm warmer, a white tank top, and blue shorts
She poses in a cropped collared shirt and a pleated mini skirt
She pairs a long printed cardigan with a cream crop top and dark blue jeans
She looks comfortable in a white t-shirt that she has paired with a black vest and plaid pants
She is chic in a black tracksuit
The ‘Love sick girls’ rapper looks elegant in a floral black top and a matching skirt
She styles a light pink blouse with blue jeans
Lisa wears a orange, white, and yellow crop top with jeans
She looks cute in a white crop top, a bucket hat, and camouflage pants
