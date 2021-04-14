loves short skirts

Blackpink’s Rosé

April 14, 2021

Rosé pairs a white crop top with a matching short skirt and boots

She wears an embroidered skirt with a black bra top and knee-high boots

She matches a chiffon crop top with a stunning blue and yellow chiffon skirt

She looks charming in a black skirt, crop top and long gloves

We are loving Rosé’s printed skirt and white t-shirt look
She looks glamorous in a matching grey crop top and skirt

The ‘Love Sick Girls’ singer looks enchanting in this floral mini skirt and matching top

She keeps it simple in a plaid skirt and a white t-shirt

The singer rocks the plaid skirt and matching tube top

Rosé shines in a black skirt and a one-shouldered red top

For more updates on Rosé, K-pop, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here