Heading 3
BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s Fashion diary
Vedangi Joshi
feb 11, 2023
Fashion
Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram
Stunning
She looks so gentle and delicate like a doll
She comes to us like a fairy and steals our hearts
Fairy
Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram
Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram
She looks like a beautiful flower that is blooming
Blue power
Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram
Rose is the dream date that everyone admires
Barbie
Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram
Rose looks as pretty as a princess in that rainbow dress
Divine
Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram
Shining
Her beauty is glowing even more in that body-hugging dress
The sunset and she, are just what we need to end an amazing day
Hottie
Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram
Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram
Hair in a bun
All she needs is this oversized t-shirt to look charming
Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram
Rose looks like a high school cutie in this outfit
Graceful
