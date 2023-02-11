Heading 3

BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s Fashion diary 

Vedangi Joshi

feb 11, 2023

Fashion

 Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram

Stunning 

She looks so gentle and delicate like a doll 

She comes to us like a fairy and steals our hearts 

Fairy 

 Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram

 Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram

She looks like a beautiful flower that is blooming 

Blue power

 Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram

Rose is the dream date that everyone admires 

Barbie 

 Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram

Rose looks as pretty as a princess in that rainbow dress 

Divine 

 Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram

 Shining 

Her beauty is glowing even more in that body-hugging dress 

The sunset and she, are just what we need to end an amazing day

Hottie 

 Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram

 Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram

Hair in a bun 

All she needs is this oversized t-shirt to look charming 

 Image Credit: Rose’s Instagram

Rose looks like a high school cutie in this outfit

Graceful 

