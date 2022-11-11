Heading 3

​​Blake Lively's best pregnancy looks

                  pinkvilla 

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively who shares three kids with Ryan Reynolds has shown her amazing maternity style several times and this one is particularly cute

Baby Bump

Image: Getty Images

The mom-to-be was seen dazzling everyone with her happiest smile as she flaunted her baby bump in a yellow figure-hugging dress

Happy Smiles

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively surely knows how to flaunt her baby bump on the red carpet and this look of her sporting a blue gown is beyond stunning

 Red Carpet Style

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively looked stunning in her pregnancy glow as she wore this gorgeous black gown that showcased her growing baby bump

Beauty in Black

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively doesn't shy away from experimenting with her looks and this colourful outfit does a fabulous job of subtly hiding her baby bump

Funky Style

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively surprised everyone with her fourth baby announcement by showcasing her baby bump in this glittery outfit at an event

Bedazzling Shine

Image: Blake Lively Instagram

Blake Lively shared a gorgeous photo of herself and Ryan Reynolds chilling by the pool as she flaunted her baby bump in a red swimsuit

Maternity Swimwear

Image: Blake Lively Instagram

Blake showcased her bare baby bump in a snap she shared along with bestie Taylor Swift on her Instagram

BFF Fun

Image: Blake Lively Instagram

In one of the sweetest photos, Blake was seen posing in a cute floral dress along with Reynolds in his Deadpool attire

With Deadpool

Image: Blake Lively Instagram

Blake dropped another sweet photo from her pregnancy on her Instagram where she showcased her baby bump while casually posing in the kitchen

Casual Click

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here