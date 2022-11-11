Blake Lively's best pregnancy looks
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively who shares three kids with Ryan Reynolds has shown her amazing maternity style several times and this one is particularly cute
Image: Getty Images
The mom-to-be was seen dazzling everyone with her happiest smile as she flaunted her baby bump in a yellow figure-hugging dress
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively surely knows how to flaunt her baby bump on the red carpet and this look of her sporting a blue gown is beyond stunning
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively looked stunning in her pregnancy glow as she wore this gorgeous black gown that showcased her growing baby bump
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively doesn't shy away from experimenting with her looks and this colourful outfit does a fabulous job of subtly hiding her baby bump
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively surprised everyone with her fourth baby announcement by showcasing her baby bump in this glittery outfit at an event
Image: Blake Lively Instagram
Blake Lively shared a gorgeous photo of herself and Ryan Reynolds chilling by the pool as she flaunted her baby bump in a red swimsuit
Image: Blake Lively Instagram
Blake showcased her bare baby bump in a snap she shared along with bestie Taylor Swift on her Instagram
Image: Blake Lively Instagram
In one of the sweetest photos, Blake was seen posing in a cute floral dress along with Reynolds in his Deadpool attire
Image: Blake Lively Instagram
Blake dropped another sweet photo from her pregnancy on her Instagram where she showcased her baby bump while casually posing in the kitchen
