Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked breathtakingly gorgeous in an icy-blue mermaid-style strapless gown paired with matching sheer embellished gloves.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi stunned in a shimmery saree styled with a matching strappy blouse.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked all things hot in a white sequin saree and a matching halter neckline blouse.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The diva flaunted her perfectly toned body in a red bodycon dress that came with a thigh-high slit. She rounded off her look with matching boots.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The star kid upped the hotness quotient in a pink sequin mini dress.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi rocked a halter neckline body-hugging gown featuring a thigh-high slit.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked bold in a maroon gown that featured ruched detailing.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi dazzled in a shimmery bodycon dress. She completed her look with on-point makeup and a sleek hairdo.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the sassiest of them all?
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi dished out major boss babe vibes in a black sequin pantsuit.
