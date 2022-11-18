Heading 3

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked breathtakingly gorgeous in an icy-blue mermaid-style strapless gown paired with matching sheer embellished gloves.

Mermaid vibes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi stunned in a shimmery saree styled with a matching strappy blouse.

Like a diamond

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked all things hot in a white sequin saree and a matching halter neckline blouse. 

Hawt mess

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The diva flaunted her perfectly toned body in a red bodycon dress that came with a thigh-high slit. She rounded off her look with matching boots.

Ravishing in red

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The star kid upped the hotness quotient in a pink sequin mini dress.

Just pink it

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi rocked a halter neckline body-hugging gown featuring a thigh-high slit.

Pose and repeat

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked bold in a maroon gown that featured ruched detailing.

Bold and beautiful

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi dazzled in a shimmery bodycon dress. She completed her look with on-point makeup and a sleek hairdo.

Shine on

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the sassiest of them all? 

Mirror effect

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi dished out major boss babe vibes in a black sequin pantsuit.

Boss babe

