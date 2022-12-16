Bling Queen
Sunny Leone
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
DEC 16, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Pretty in Blue
Sunny’s shimmery blue one-shoulder bodycon outfit is everything dreams are made of! Watch her slay and flash a heart-melting smile
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Carrying all the glam like a queen, Sunny looks absolutely ravishing in this glittery bodycon dress
Bring on the bling
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Here, Sunny opts for a shinning thigh-high slit dress, and her gorgeous looks are commendable
Stunner
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny definitely likes all things glam! Look at this diva posing stylishly in a blingy crop top and colorful shimmery skirt
Babelicious!
Image source: SJ Frames Instagram
Decked in this strapless glittery bodycon gown, Sunny proves to be a Fashion Icon here
Bewitching
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny’s extravagant white turtle neck thigh-high slit gown makes her look like a Queen; we know you would agree!
Sizzle away
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Shinning bright as a ruby, Sunny makes us go wow with her stunning outfit and her breathtaking beauty
Slaying
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Our jaws dropped after looking at Sunny’s shimmery gown as she indulged in some glitter fun
Redefining Beauty
Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram
How much sparkle is ever enough? Sunny in this blue dress looks like a sight that can never be forgotten!
Hot babe
Image source: SJ Frames Instagram
Clad in this sequined white plunging neckline dress, Sunny look here is full of oomph and can sweep anyone off their feet
Fashion Icon
