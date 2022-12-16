Heading 3

Bling Queen
Sunny Leone

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 16, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Pretty in Blue

Sunny’s shimmery blue one-shoulder bodycon outfit is everything dreams are made of! Watch her slay and flash a heart-melting smile

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Carrying all the glam like a queen, Sunny looks absolutely ravishing in this glittery bodycon dress

Bring on the bling

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Here, Sunny opts for a shinning thigh-high slit dress, and her gorgeous looks are commendable 

Stunner

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny definitely likes all things glam! Look at this diva posing stylishly in a blingy crop top and colorful shimmery skirt

Babelicious!

Image source: SJ Frames Instagram

Decked in this strapless glittery bodycon gown, Sunny proves to be a Fashion Icon here

Bewitching

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny’s extravagant white turtle neck thigh-high slit gown makes her look like a Queen; we know you would agree!

Sizzle away

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Shinning bright as a ruby, Sunny makes us go wow with her stunning outfit and her breathtaking beauty 

Slaying

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Our jaws dropped after looking at Sunny’s shimmery gown as she indulged in some glitter fun

Redefining Beauty

Image source: Sunny Leone Instagram

How much sparkle is ever enough? Sunny in this blue dress looks like a sight that can never be forgotten!

Hot babe

Image source: SJ Frames Instagram

Clad in this sequined white plunging neckline dress, Sunny look here is full of oomph and can sweep anyone off their feet

Fashion Icon

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here