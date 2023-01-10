Heading 3

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Shershaah actress paired a contemporary bralette-style blouse with velvet blue sharara pants and a matching blouse

Bralette-style Modern

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

A sleeveless plunging V-neck mirror work blouse is what she chose to pair her elegant yellow lehenga and sheer dupatta

Sleeveless Show

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She paired her chiffon black saree with a simple yet stunning sweetheart-neck sleeveless blouse

Simple Yet Stunning

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Her ivory-white Ridhima Bhasin co-ord set featuring an intricately embroidered bustier top is perfect for adding a contemporary flair

Bustier Top

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The diva wore an embellished white saree with a stunning strapless blouse that had a sweetheart neckline

Strapless Drama

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She chose a contrasting blue, the sexy crop top featuring tropical prints and fine embroidery to round off her billowing neutral-toned skirt

Contrasting Hues

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Advani kept things chic yet desi in a waistcoat-inspired crop top with a scoop neckline and a V hem

Contemporary Inspiration

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress rocks a tasseled multi-coloured bohemian-style blouse with a classic black and white saree

Boho Style

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Her black and white monochrome JJ Valaya lehenga that came with a back-open blouse stole the show!

Sexy Back 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She opted for a modern-style cold-shoulder corset blouse with exaggerated sleeves to pair with her high-waisted embellished skirt

Modern Touches 

