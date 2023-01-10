Blouses inspired by
Kiara Advani
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 10, 2023
FASHION
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Shershaah actress paired a contemporary bralette-style blouse with velvet blue sharara pants and a matching blouse
Bralette-style Modern
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
A sleeveless plunging V-neck mirror work blouse is what she chose to pair her elegant yellow lehenga and sheer dupatta
Sleeveless Show
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She paired her chiffon black saree with a simple yet stunning sweetheart-neck sleeveless blouse
Simple Yet Stunning
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Her ivory-white Ridhima Bhasin co-ord set featuring an intricately embroidered bustier top is perfect for adding a contemporary flair
Bustier Top
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The diva wore an embellished white saree with a stunning strapless blouse that had a sweetheart neckline
Strapless Drama
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She chose a contrasting blue, the sexy crop top featuring tropical prints and fine embroidery to round off her billowing neutral-toned skirt
Contrasting Hues
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Advani kept things chic yet desi in a waistcoat-inspired crop top with a scoop neckline and a V hem
Contemporary Inspiration
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The actress rocks a tasseled multi-coloured bohemian-style blouse with a classic black and white saree
Boho Style
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Her black and white monochrome JJ Valaya lehenga that came with a back-open blouse stole the show!
Sexy Back
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She opted for a modern-style cold-shoulder corset blouse with exaggerated sleeves to pair with her high-waisted embellished skirt
Modern Touches
