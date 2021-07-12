Boho looks that have the votes of celebs
12-07-2021
Let us begin with the top three boho looks of the reigning queen of the trend herself, Kriti Sanon! Statement silver jewellery paired with a white outfit seems to be a great way to up the quotient
Next, the Shivan and Narresh ensemble brought out the boho vibes just right. A chunky necklace and matching bangles further elevated Kriti’s look
And finally, she brought two raging trends together and left us in awe of her boho chic look. Her distressed denims paired with a fringed top was everything modern and boho
Next on the list is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who served us with two boho looks. First, she picked out a pink and bottle green striped Sabyasachi kurta to ace the modern folk trend
And then, she added a vibrant patchwork kurta along with a silver necklace and trousers to complete the boho look
Millennial actress Tara Sutaria was next in line to hop on this wagon. She sported a printed kaftan kurta with ivory-hued palazzos to keep things simple yet elegant
doing indo-western dressing right, Tara showed us how to rock a free-flowing Aztec-print kurta with a pair of denim shorts and simple silver hoops
A grunge/boho look that included a tribal-motif Anamika Khanna number and oxidised silver jewellery has Janhvi Kapoor’s stamp of approval
Sonakshi Sinha brought something eye-catching to the table. Her look included a maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit, a simple black top, a printed jacket, and statement silver jewellery
For the love of folk-boho, Bhumi Pednekar picked out a co-ord set by Payal Singhal and accessorised it with an oxidised choker and matching earrings
Kiara Advani exuded the traditional boho vibes by pairing her polka-dot drape with an embellished blouse, a matching belt and heavy silver earrings
Shraddha Kapoor also believes that boho vibes are here to stay! She added the boho touch to her outfit by opting for oxidised silver jhumkas and chunky silver bangles
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla