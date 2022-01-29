FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 29, 2022

Bold looks of celebs in an orange dress

Unapologetically Bold

Deepika Padukone brought her A-game to the table in a tangerine midi dress with a thigh-high slit and sensuous cut-out details on the neckline

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

She had also sported a bodycon dress in a fiery shade of orange that was enough to make a statement in itself!

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Sensuous As Always

Kriti Sanon brought in some jazzy vibes with her mini ruched dress from Seduire by Mahima Madaan

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Snazzy Look 

Katrina looked ravishing in a ruched Dolce & Gabbana outfit with a mid-length hemline and strappy sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

Ravishing In Midi Dress

Meghan Stallion looked stunning in a tangerine-hued outfit that she wore to the Grammys

Image: Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

Jennifer Lopez looked like a '90s diva in her bright orange one-shoulder gown with an exaggerated elaborate bow on the one-shoulder sleeve

Image: Getty Images

The ‘90s Diva

Jennifer Aniston made a strong case for the peppy shade as she posed in a bright orange mini dress by Vivienne Westwood

Image: Getty Images

Runway Ready

To attend an event in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra was clad in an orange midi dress with dramatic cape-style sleeves and a bodyfit silhouette

Video: Pinkvilla Raw

Dramatic Flair

Shilpa Shetty rocked a bright orange Rutu Neeva dress with an animal-print belt and nude pumps

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram

Trendy As Always

Kareena Kapoor kept things simple yet attractive in a one shoulder bodycon dress with a bardot full sleeves and a cut-out at the waist

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Stunner

