Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 29, 2022
Bold looks of celebs in an orange dress
Unapologetically Bold
Deepika Padukone brought her A-game to the table in a tangerine midi dress with a thigh-high slit and sensuous cut-out details on the neckline
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
She had also sported a bodycon dress in a fiery shade of orange that was enough to make a statement in itself!
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Sensuous As Always
Kriti Sanon brought in some jazzy vibes with her mini ruched dress from Seduire by Mahima Madaan
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Snazzy Look
Katrina looked ravishing in a ruched Dolce & Gabbana outfit with a mid-length hemline and strappy sleeves
Image: Pinkvilla
Ravishing In Midi Dress
Meghan Stallion looked stunning in a tangerine-hued outfit that she wore to the Grammys
Image: Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready
Jennifer Lopez looked like a '90s diva in her bright orange one-shoulder gown with an exaggerated elaborate bow on the one-shoulder sleeve
Image: Getty Images
The ‘90s Diva
Jennifer Aniston made a strong case for the peppy shade as she posed in a bright orange mini dress by Vivienne Westwood
Image: Getty Images
Runway Ready
To attend an event in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra was clad in an orange midi dress with dramatic cape-style sleeves and a bodyfit silhouette
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
Dramatic Flair
Shilpa Shetty rocked a bright orange Rutu Neeva dress with an animal-print belt and nude pumps
Image: Sanjana Batra instagram
Trendy As Always
Kareena Kapoor kept things simple yet attractive in a one shoulder bodycon dress with a bardot full sleeves and a cut-out at the waist
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Stunner
