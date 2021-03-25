Bold March 25, 2021
Looks
of Kim
Kardashian
During her visit to the French capital, Kim Kardashian West stepped out in a sensational taupe number that featured a matching high-neckline catsuit and a jacket Credit: getty image
Giving us another look in the same style, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ star picked out a tan outfit that she completed with a pair of snakeskin strappy stilettos Credit: getty image
Taking the bling route, Kim opted for a metallic co-ord set designed by Rick Owens. A pair of strappy heels and stacked up rings accessories her look Credit: getty image
At an event for Tiffany and Co., Kim decked up in a pristine white gown with cut-out details at the waist and a short train at the back Credit: getty image
Letting all the focus fall on her platinum blonde mane, the business mogul wore a sleek black blazer sans the shirt and left her hair open with a partition in the centre for the edgy look Credit: getty image
Flaunting her hourglass figure, KKW looked ravishing in a cream coloured gown that she completed with wet hair and bold smokey eyes glam makeup Credit: getty image
Taking the biker shorts trend to a whole new level, Kim wore a pair of black biker shorts under a crisp black blazer sans the shirt beneath it Credit: getty image
Kim made a strong case for the bold and experimental look in a pair of snakeskin straight-cut trousers, a tan bustier crop top and a snakeskin long jacket Credit: getty image
Swearing by eccentric outfits yet again, Kim shared a picture on her Instagram where she is seen wearing a sheer wrap-up corset top and a pair of beige pants with fringe details Credit: instagram
For the MET Gala 2013, Kim decked up in a floral bodycon dress by Givenchy that showed off her baby bump in full light Credit: getty image
