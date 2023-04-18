Bollywood Actresses in Black
APRIL 18, 2023
Image Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looks ravishing in a V-neckline outfit
Kiara Advani
Image Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone looks ethereal as she keeps it classic in a black saree
Deepika Padukone
Image Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani Kapoor stuns in this black body-hugging corset gown
Vaani Kapoor
Image Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda looked hot in this black coat dress
Image Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria dressed up in a thigh-high slit gown looks like a diva
Tara Sutaria
Image Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks comfortable in casuals
Alia Bhatt
Image Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon looks mesmerising in this one-shoulder dress
Kriti Sanon
Image Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The recent look of Janhvi Kapoor proves that she is ready for an award night
Janhvi Kapoor
Image Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday is a stunner in this black midi dress
Ananya Panday
Image Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor looked hot in a black sequin dress
Shanaya Kapoor
