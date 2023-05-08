Heading 3

MAY 08, 2023

Bollywood actresses in orange

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi's bubbly and cheerful nature has come to the fore in the picture. She looked cute in an off-shoulder dress of orange colo

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor drooled us over her glamorous look in this Orange color lehenga

Shraddha Kapoor 

Image: Shivaleeka Oberoi Instagram 

Shivaleeka Oberoi 

Shivaleeka looked bold & bright in this sunkissed picture. She was caught wearing an orange dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina wore a bright orange bodycon dress with ruched detailing

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Kriti Sanon looks scintillating in an orange sweater. She styled her hair into beach waves and opted for nude lips

Kriti Sanon 

Image: Sharvari Instagram

Sharvari looked radiant as she dressed in an orange power suit

Sharvari

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram 

Vaani looked gorgeous in a free flowing orange maxi dress

Vaani Kapoor 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara seems to be summer ready in this orange printed shirt, and skirt

Kiara Advani 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni is adding the oomph factor in this orange midi dress

Mouni Roy

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika looked regal in this dramatic one-sleeved gown 

Deepika Padukone 

