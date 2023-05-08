pinkvilla
MAY 08, 2023
Bollywood actresses in orange
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi's bubbly and cheerful nature has come to the fore in the picture. She looked cute in an off-shoulder dress of orange colo
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor drooled us over her glamorous look in this Orange color lehenga
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Shivaleeka Oberoi Instagram
Shivaleeka Oberoi
Shivaleeka looked bold & bright in this sunkissed picture. She was caught wearing an orange dress
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina wore a bright orange bodycon dress with ruched detailing
Katrina Kaif
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon looks scintillating in an orange sweater. She styled her hair into beach waves and opted for nude lips
Kriti Sanon
Image: Sharvari Instagram
Sharvari looked radiant as she dressed in an orange power suit
Sharvari
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani looked gorgeous in a free flowing orange maxi dress
Vaani Kapoor
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara seems to be summer ready in this orange printed shirt, and skirt
Kiara Advani
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni is adding the oomph factor in this orange midi dress
Mouni Roy
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika looked regal in this dramatic one-sleeved gown
Deepika Padukone
