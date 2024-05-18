Heading 3

Aditi Singh

may 18, 2024

Bollywood actresses slaying short dresses

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia slayed this black little dress with a unique neckline and complemented her look with minimal accessories and wavy hair

#1

Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram

Kiara exuded with grace in this glittery red cut-out dress; she paired it with a red blazer 

#2

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram

Janhvi aced this classic white look. Her beautiful white dress was paired with a matching blazer which enhanced her look

#3

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s instagram

Shraddha’s lilac off-shoulder short frock dress is a perfect pick for a casual outing 

#4

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Katrina looked gorgeous in this purple off-shoulder  floral dress

#5

Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram

Tripti chose the perfect beachy short dress for her picturesque vacation

#6

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram 

#7

Anushka’s classic white dress with puffed-up sleeves is an elegant yet chic look

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya’s white little corset dress is a perfect pick for cafe hoppings and casual affairs

#8

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s instagram 

Sara looked drop-dead gorgeous in this lemon-yellow shimmery off-shoulder dress

#9

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Pari set’s heavily embellished silver dress paired with minimal accessories redefined classiness 

#10

