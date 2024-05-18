Heading 3
pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
may 18, 2024
Bollywood actresses slaying short dresses
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia slayed this black little dress with a unique neckline and complemented her look with minimal accessories and wavy hair
#1
Image: Kiara Advani’s instagram
Kiara exuded with grace in this glittery red cut-out dress; she paired it with a red blazer
#2
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s instagram
Janhvi aced this classic white look. Her beautiful white dress was paired with a matching blazer which enhanced her look
#3
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s instagram
Shraddha’s lilac off-shoulder short frock dress is a perfect pick for a casual outing
#4
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina looked gorgeous in this purple off-shoulder floral dress
#5
Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram
Tripti chose the perfect beachy short dress for her picturesque vacation
#6
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
#7
Anushka’s classic white dress with puffed-up sleeves is an elegant yet chic look
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya’s white little corset dress is a perfect pick for cafe hoppings and casual affairs
#8
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s instagram
Sara looked drop-dead gorgeous in this lemon-yellow shimmery off-shoulder dress
#9
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Pari set’s heavily embellished silver dress paired with minimal accessories redefined classiness
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.