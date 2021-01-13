Bollywood Actresses Who Rocked Skirts

January 13, 2021

Disha Patani opted for a casual black mini skirt and looked too cute even on a regular day

Karisma Kapoor looks classy in Massimo Dutti pleated brown skirt. Here’s a glimpse of her look

Next up, we have Malaika Arora who rocked a light brown sequinned skirt by designer Leal Daccarett

Priyanka Chopra showed us how to rock a high-waist white ruffle skirt. Here’s the proof!
Katrina looks cute and sexy in this yellow leather mini skirt. Here’s the proof!

Sara Ali Khan looked chic in this hot pink pleated mini skirt by Manish Arora. Take a look here!

Ananya Pandey shows us how to look cute and playful in a wrap-around pink skirt

Shraddha Kapoor gives us all the fresh and breezy vibes in a white high-waist skirt with slit. See the look here

Steal a school-girl chic look from Kangana Ranaut. Her a-line plaid skirt is proof!

