Bollywood Actresses Who Rocked Skirts January 13, 2021
Disha Patani opted for a casual black mini skirt and looked too cute even on a regular day
Karisma Kapoor looks classy in Massimo Dutti pleated brown skirt. Here’s a glimpse of her look
Next up, we have Malaika Arora who rocked a light brown sequinned skirt by designer Leal Daccarett
Priyanka Chopra showed us how to rock a high-waist white ruffle skirt. Here’s the proof!
Katrina looks cute and sexy in this yellow leather mini skirt. Here’s the proof!
Sara Ali Khan looked chic in this hot pink pleated mini skirt by Manish Arora. Take a look here!
Ananya Pandey shows us how to look cute and playful in a wrap-around pink skirt
Shraddha Kapoor gives us all the fresh and breezy vibes in a white high-waist skirt with slit. See the look here
Steal a school-girl chic look from Kangana Ranaut. Her a-line plaid skirt is proof!
