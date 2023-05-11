pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
MAY 11, 2023
Bollywood actresses who shined in white
Image : kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti gave a sophisticated vibe in a white dress with layered ruffles
Kriti Sanon
Image : Katrina kaif Instagram
Katrina aced the monotone fashion by wearing a dramatic white mini dress
Katrina Kaif
Image : Kriti kharbanda Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda managed to look magical in an off-shoulder dress
Image : Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria looks fabulous in a white bustier corset dress
Tara sutaria
Image : Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt was no less than a showstopper in a white pearl adorned floor-sweeping gown at the Met Gala 2023
Alia Bhatt
Image : Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara's bodycon dress accentuated her well-toned figure
Kiara Advani
Image : Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani Kapoor raises mercury levels with her plunging neckline white dress
Vaani Kapoor
Image : janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi exudes beauty in pearl embroidered lehenga-choli. Her wide smiles will make your heart skip a beat
Janhvi Kapoor
Image : Karishma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor looks subtle in an all-white embroidered anarkali
Karisma Kapoor
Image : sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looked sports a chic look in her white atheleisure. The actress has nailed the gym look
Sara Ali Khan
