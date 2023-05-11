Heading 3

MAY 11, 2023

Bollywood actresses who shined in white

Image : kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti gave a sophisticated vibe in a white dress with layered ruffles

Kriti Sanon

Image : Katrina kaif Instagram

Katrina aced the monotone fashion by wearing a dramatic white mini dress

Katrina Kaif

Image : Kriti kharbanda Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda managed to look magical in an off-shoulder dress

Image : Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria looks fabulous in a white bustier corset dress

Tara sutaria

Image : Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt was no less than a showstopper in a white pearl adorned floor-sweeping gown at the Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt

Image : Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara's bodycon dress accentuated her well-toned figure

Kiara Advani

Image : Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani Kapoor raises mercury levels with her plunging neckline white dress

Vaani Kapoor

Image : janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi exudes beauty in pearl embroidered lehenga-choli. Her wide smiles will make your heart skip a beat

Janhvi Kapoor

Image : Karishma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor looks subtle in an all-white embroidered anarkali

Karisma Kapoor

Image : sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looked sports a chic look in her white atheleisure. The actress has nailed the gym look

Sara Ali Khan

