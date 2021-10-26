Celebs who went
shirtless under blazers

Oct 26, 2021

Malaika Arora gives a twist to her emerald green pantsuit and rocks it sans a shirt beneath with panache

Pooja Hegde makes a daring move by keeping her black blazer wide open and pairs it up with distressed denim shorts

Kiara Advani chose to go bold and picked up a red pantsuit featuring an exaggerated bow that cinched her waist

Triptii Dimri upped the glam quotient in this embellished pantsuit from designer Namrata Joshipura

Dressed to kill! Deepika Padukone donned an all-red pantsuit which consisted of a single buttoned blazer and matching loose-fit pants
Parineeti Chopra gives off the boss lady vibes in this black satin pantsuit that she paired with a statement golden buckle belt

We can’t deny it was PeeCee who made this trend widespread in Bollywood as she looks alluring in this baby pink satin power suit

Ananya Panday flaunted her perfectly sculpted legs in this green blazer set with shorts

The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, looks sensational as ever in this mint green pantsuit accessorised with adorable heart shaped earrings

