Celebs who went Oct 26, 2021
shirtless under blazers
Malaika Arora gives a twist to her emerald green pantsuit and rocks it sans a shirt beneath with panache
Pooja Hegde makes a daring move by keeping her black blazer wide open and pairs it up with distressed denim shorts
Kiara Advani chose to go bold and picked up a red pantsuit featuring an exaggerated bow that cinched her waist
Triptii Dimri upped the glam quotient in this embellished pantsuit from designer Namrata Joshipura
Dressed to kill! Deepika Padukone donned an all-red pantsuit which consisted of a single buttoned blazer and matching loose-fit pants
Parineeti Chopra gives off the boss lady vibes in this black satin pantsuit that she paired with a statement golden buckle belt
We can’t deny it was PeeCee who made this trend widespread in Bollywood as she looks alluring in this baby pink satin power suit
Ananya Panday flaunted her perfectly sculpted legs in this green blazer set with shorts
The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, looks sensational as ever in this mint green pantsuit accessorised with adorable heart shaped earrings
