Bollywood Celebs acing the Leheriya Print July 28, 2021
This leheriya saree donned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra has red, yellow and pink stripes along with gota patti work on borders giving it an aesthetic finish
Again, Shilpa nails the leheriya print in this black & white pattern that she has paired with an ornamental halter-neck blouse
Sabyasachi’s masterpiece, the royal purple kurta worn by Anushka Sharma has fine golden embroidery work and her look is emblazoned by the leheriya dupatta
Raveena Tandon gives a modern twist to the traditional leheriya print with this flowy shrug
Sara Ali Khan’s leheriya dupatta has a pop of pink, yellow and orange which goes well with the white chikankari kurta summing up a comfortable wear
The fuschia pink lehenga by Kavish and Kusum Luharuwala makes Mouni Roy look glamorous as she pairs it up with a sleeveless pink satin blouse
The Indigo leheriya outfit worn by Kiara Advani with the strappy bralette adorned with tessellated pearls over her waist makes her look stunning
Kareena Kapoor Khan paired her cheerful yellow leheriya saree along with a golden blouse that fits her frame perfectly
The ‘Queen of Bollywood’, Kangana Ranaut looks regal and charming in Anuradha Vakil’s leheriya lehenga lined with heavy gotta work
