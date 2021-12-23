Celebs’ best airport looks of 2021

Aerodrome fashion

In 2021, one place that every celebrity made sure they were dressed to the nines while putting their most glamorous foot forward was the airport

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani walked alongside Varun Dhawan, looking damn cool in brown latex pants,a crop top and a luxe monogram printed shawl

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria’s winter ready airport look, in an offbeat outfit, did win our hearts

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

The newlyweds’ first looktogether, in the airport, was just amazing as they were clad in Sabyasachi ensembles

Shraddha Kapoor

Rocking a chic olive green bodycon dress, teamed with a puffy bomber jacket, Shraddha looked perfect for a jet off!

Donning a lilac Ivy Park co-ord set, Deepika Padukone channelled boss lady vibes at the airport

Deepika Padukone

Bebo’s bright orange monochrome look was sure an eye-grabbing number that made a statement!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

We love how Nora Fatehi turned the airport into her personal ramp in her white co-ord set

Nora Fatehi

The Mimi starlet looked all things luxe and classy in her leather pants and trench coat at the airport

Kriti Sanon

Alia Bhatt too hopped on the leather pants bandwagon and slayed the airport style game in her comfy monochromatic look

Alia Bhatt

