Celebs’ best airport looks of 2021
FASHION
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 23, 2021
Aerodrome fashion
In 2021, one place that every celebrity made sure they were dressed to the nines while putting their most glamorous foot forward was the airport
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani walked alongside Varun Dhawan, looking damn cool in brown latex pants,a crop top and a luxe monogram printed shawl
Video: Pinkvilla
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria’s winter ready airport look, in an offbeat outfit, did win our hearts
Video: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
The newlyweds’ first looktogether, in the airport, was just amazing as they were clad in Sabyasachi ensembles
Video: Pinkvilla
Shraddha Kapoor
Rocking a chic olive green bodycon dress, teamed with a puffy bomber jacket, Shraddha looked perfect for a jet off!
Video: Pinkvilla
Donning a lilac Ivy Park co-ord set, Deepika Padukone channelled boss lady vibes at the airport
Deepika Padukone
Video: Pinkvilla
Bebo’s bright orange monochrome look was sure an eye-grabbing number that made a statement!
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
We love how Nora Fatehi turned the airport into her personal ramp in her white co-ord set
Nora Fatehi
Video: Pinkvilla
The Mimi starlet looked all things luxe and classy in her leather pants and trench coat at the airport
Kriti Sanon
Video: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt too hopped on the leather pants bandwagon and slayed the airport style game in her comfy monochromatic look
Alia Bhatt
Video: Pinkvilla
