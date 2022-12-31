Bollywood celebs'
best red lipsticks
Hardika Gupta
DEC 31, 2022
FASHION
Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram story
Deepika wore a classic red lipstick at FIFA World Cup finals
Deepika Padukone
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress flaunts her dark red lipstick with her sequin ensemble
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The red lip shade gives a perfect pop of colour to her look
Alia Bhatt
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
The young sensation loves flaunting red lips
Ananya Panday
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looks glamorous whenever she wears a red lipshade
Nora Fatehi
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Lolo donned a cherry red lipstick and looked stunning
Karisma Kapoor
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
Katrina let her red lips do all the talking
Katrina Kaif
Source: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Shamita wows everytime she opts for red lips
Shamita Shetty
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The fashion icon looks no less than a goddess in her red lip shade look
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
The actress was seen sporting a bright red lipstick with her stylish ensemble
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
