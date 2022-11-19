Heading 3

Bollywood celebs'
 Love for bandhani

                  pinkvilla 

 Lubna
Khan

NOV 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor makes a style statement in this lovely green bandhani saree by Manish Malhotra.

Janhavi Kapoor in green bandhani saree

Image: SUDO

Alia Bhatt made a fashion statement in a blue bandhani lehenga by Sabyasachi that she opted for Diwali last year.

Alia Bhatt in blue bandhani lehenga

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty opted for a bright yellow bandhani saree for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shilpa Shetty in a yellow bandhani saree

Image: Karisma Kapoor Khan Instagram

Bandhani prints are perfect for festive occasions, and Kareena rocked this pink bandhani kurta for Diwali.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s rani pink bandhani kurta

Image: Ajay Kadam

Mrunal looked resplendent in a beautiful mustard coloured bandhani print lehenga by designer Punit Balana.

 Mrunal Thakur in mustard bandhani print lehenga

Image: Bhupesh Kalal

We can’t stop obsessing over Ananya Panday’s pink bandhani lehenga.

Ananya Panday’s pink bandhani lehenga

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shined bright in this ombre bandhani saree that she opted for Diwali a few years ago.

 Sara Ali Khan’s bandhani saree

Video: Kajol Instagram

Kajol looks alluring in this half gold, half black bandhani saree by Manish Malhotra.

Kajol’s black bandhani saree

Image: SUDO

Yet another bandhani saree from Alia Bhatt’s wardrobe we can’t stop gushing over!

Alia Bhatt in ombre bandhani saree

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka looks radiant in this pink bandhani saree worn at Ae Dil Hai Mushkil promotions.

Anushka Sharma in bandhani saree

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here