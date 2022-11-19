Bollywood celebs'
Love for bandhani
Lubna
Khan
NOV 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor makes a style statement in this lovely green bandhani saree by Manish Malhotra.
Janhavi Kapoor in green bandhani saree
Image: SUDO
Alia Bhatt made a fashion statement in a blue bandhani lehenga by Sabyasachi that she opted for Diwali last year.
Alia Bhatt in blue bandhani lehenga
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty opted for a bright yellow bandhani saree for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Shilpa Shetty in a yellow bandhani saree
Image: Karisma Kapoor Khan Instagram
Bandhani prints are perfect for festive occasions, and Kareena rocked this pink bandhani kurta for Diwali.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s rani pink bandhani kurta
Image: Ajay Kadam
Mrunal looked resplendent in a beautiful mustard coloured bandhani print lehenga by designer Punit Balana.
Mrunal Thakur in mustard bandhani print lehenga
Image: Bhupesh Kalal
We can’t stop obsessing over Ananya Panday’s pink bandhani lehenga.
Ananya Panday’s pink bandhani lehenga
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan shined bright in this ombre bandhani saree that she opted for Diwali a few years ago.
Sara Ali Khan’s bandhani saree
Video: Kajol Instagram
Kajol looks alluring in this half gold, half black bandhani saree by Manish Malhotra.
Kajol’s black bandhani saree
Image: SUDO
Yet another bandhani saree from Alia Bhatt’s wardrobe we can’t stop gushing over!
Alia Bhatt in ombre bandhani saree
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka looks radiant in this pink bandhani saree worn at Ae Dil Hai Mushkil promotions.
Anushka Sharma in bandhani saree
