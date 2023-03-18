Bollywood celebs slaying in Polka dots
pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
mar 18, 2023
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Polka dot dresses are a classic and playful wardrobe staple that never goes out of style
Sara Ali Khan
Image- Radhika Madan’s Instagram
She paired her polka dot blouse with an A-line skirt and added neon pink earrings
Radhika Madan
Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
A retro and sporty look paired with sunglasses and nail paint makes this outfit super chic
Ananya Panday
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
She announced her pregnancy with this happy post while flaunting her baby bump. A full-sleeved sheer polka dot dress definitely grabbed a lot of eyeballs
Anushka Sharma
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The asymmetric polka dot jumpsuit with transparent heels looks stylish and fun
Alia Bhatt
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
A Polka dot saree with bohemian touch and statement earrings makes it a glam look
Kiara Advani
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
She wore an off-shoulder red ruffled dress with black and golden heels which complemented the outfit
Kriti Sanon
Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
A red Sabyasachi Saree looks completely retro paired with Chand-Baalis, and tied in a sleek bun with red bold lipstick
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Image- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
They are versatile pieces that can be worn to work, events, or casual outings
Sanya Malhotra
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
They can be worn in any season, event or occasion. Bhumi is flaunting her retro look with a full-sleeved top and black pants
Bhumi Pednekar
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.