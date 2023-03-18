Heading 3

Bollywood celebs slaying in Polka dots

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram


Polka dot dresses are a classic and playful wardrobe staple that never goes out of style

Sara Ali Khan

Image- Radhika Madan’s Instagram

She paired her polka dot blouse with an A-line skirt and added neon pink earrings

Radhika Madan

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

A retro and sporty look paired with sunglasses and nail paint makes this outfit super chic

Ananya Panday

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

She announced her pregnancy with this happy post while flaunting her baby bump. A full-sleeved sheer polka dot dress definitely grabbed a lot of eyeballs

Anushka Sharma

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The asymmetric polka dot jumpsuit with transparent heels looks stylish and fun

Alia Bhatt

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

A Polka dot saree with bohemian touch and statement earrings makes it a glam look

Kiara Advani

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

She wore an off-shoulder red ruffled dress with black and golden heels which complemented the outfit

Kriti Sanon

Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

A red Sabyasachi Saree looks completely retro paired with Chand-Baalis, and tied in a sleek bun with red bold lipstick

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Image- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram

They are versatile pieces that can be worn to work, events, or casual outings

Sanya Malhotra

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

They can be worn in any season, event or occasion. Bhumi is flaunting her retro look with a full-sleeved top and black pants

Bhumi Pednekar

