Bollywood celebs who are fashion icons

mar 25, 2023

Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram


Known for his acting and dancing skills, Shahid Kapoor starts fashion trends

Shahid Kapoor

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif was initially a model before she turned to acting. Watch her in this voguish denim ensemble

Katrina Kaif

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

She is known for her chic-casual fashion and enjoys a stylish wardrobe

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor has an impeccable style and oozes class whenever she dresses up

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh is a total trendsetter who dressed in the snazziest outfits down the years

Ranveer Singh

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

From gorgeous ethnic wear to modern styles, Alia Bhatt can pull off both

Alia Bhatt

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone is known for her sartorial choice of fashion and has been seen dressed beautifully throughout the years

Deepika Padukone

Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

We cannot discuss fashion icons and not mention Bebo. Kareena Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most fashionable divas

Kareena Kapoor

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

She exudes elegance whenever she dresses up. Priyanka is definitely one of India’s top fashion icons 

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi’s fashion sense is something to reckon with. She is a total fashionista!

Janhvi Kapoor

