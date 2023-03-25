Bollywood celebs who are fashion icons
mar 25, 2023
Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Known for his acting and dancing skills, Shahid Kapoor starts fashion trends
Shahid Kapoor
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif was initially a model before she turned to acting. Watch her in this voguish denim ensemble
Katrina Kaif
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
She is known for her chic-casual fashion and enjoys a stylish wardrobe
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor has an impeccable style and oozes class whenever she dresses up
Sonam Kapoor
Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh is a total trendsetter who dressed in the snazziest outfits down the years
Ranveer Singh
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
From gorgeous ethnic wear to modern styles, Alia Bhatt can pull off both
Alia Bhatt
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone is known for her sartorial choice of fashion and has been seen dressed beautifully throughout the years
Deepika Padukone
Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
We cannot discuss fashion icons and not mention Bebo. Kareena Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most fashionable divas
Kareena Kapoor
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
She exudes elegance whenever she dresses up. Priyanka is definitely one of India’s top fashion icons
Priyanka Chopra
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi’s fashion sense is something to reckon with. She is a total fashionista!
Janhvi Kapoor
