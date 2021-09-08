Bollywood divas in bridal outfits Sep 08, 2021
A vision to behold! Shraddha Kapoor wore Falguni and Shane Peacock’s red heavily embroidered lehenga with a matha-patti and elaborate necklace
Ditching the red lehenga, this time, she opted for a coral-pink lehenga featuring gold embroidery and zari work over the sheer lining
Kriti Sanon plays muse to couturier Manish Malhotra in a crimson lehenga embossed with zardozi work
The diva decided to go for a subtle colour and channeled her inner queen in this regal lehenga with an intricately embroidered blouse and dupatta
The ever-enchanting Sara Ali Khan turned muse for Manish Malhotra in a red heavily embroidered lehenga laden with stunning goldwork
Kajal Aggarwal looked drop-dead gorgeous in Anamika Khanna’s pink and red floral embroidered lehenga that she wore for her wedding
Nora Fatehi stunned us in this ivory chikankari saree with red gold embroidered border and royal accessories
Well, this time she opted for a floor-sweeping chikankari anarkali paired with a matching dupatta and stunning necklace
We are awe-struck! Janhvi Kapoor opted for a sequin lehenga choli and teamed it with a statement necklace
Lastly, Kiara Advani looked breathtakingly beautiful in Amit Aggarwal’s shimmery lehenga styled with an emerald necklace
