Bollywood divas in chikankari lehengas
AUGUST 29, 2021
‘Shershaah’ actress Kiara Advani spelled grace in beautiful chikankari lehengas twice! First, she wore a blush pink Manish Malhotra lehenga with chikankari and sparkles all over
And then she had picked out a lovely off-white Kanika Kapoor creation for a diwali party
Starlet Athiya Shetty looked elegant in a powder blue Rahul Mishra lehenga from the designer’s Charbagh couture collection
For a wedding, Alia Bhatt had picked out a pristine white lehenga that featured a chikankari skirt, a strappy blouse and a sheer dupatta
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan looked regal in an ivory white lehenga that was adorned with intricate thread work all over it
Kareena also served us with another ethnic look, this time in a lovely ice-blue lehenga that was replete with exquisite chikankari work on it
Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja went all out in a white and gold Chikankari lehenga and showed us how it’s done!
Kriti Sanon gave us a romantic traditional look in a crochet pink lehenga with chikan work done on it
Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a blazing pink lehenga that was intricately embroidered with a silver thread featuring paisleys and kite-shaped motifs
Karisma Kapoor showed us how to rock a classic chikankari lehenga with statement earrings and a maang tika
