pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
april 01, 2024
Bollywood Divas in Cool Shades of Blue
Image source- Instagram@kritisanon
Kriti looked like a doll in this icy blue halter-neck ruffled short dress; she accessorized her look with white heels
#1
Image source- Instagram@raashiikhanna
This dual-tone one-shoulder bodycon dress is perfect for summer, beating the heat in style!
#2
Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika looked gorgeous in this Carolina blue pantsuit and emitted boss-lady vibes
#3
Image source- Instagram@ananyapanday
Ananya’s curves were highlighted immaculately in this cerulean blue bodycon dress
#4
Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara’s sky blue off shoulder cut out dress with a thigh-high slit made her look breathtakingly beautiful
#5
Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
#6
Tamannaah’s blue leather short dress is a super cute fit! She accessorized her look with golden hoop earrings, matching blue heels and wavy hair
Image source- Instagram@saraalikhan95
Sara looked gorgeous in this sky-blue saree, with minimal golden work done. She accessorized her look with matching earrings
#7
Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
Bhatia’s backless body-hugging dress, adorned with loud prints, is a great look; she accessorized it with yellow earrings and heels
#8
Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor
Shraddha looked stunning in this off-shoulder icy blue leather dress paired with a sleek, straight hairstyle
#9
Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan
Bebo looked extremely elegant in this light blue-hued ensemble, consisting of a dress and matching blazer adorned with a large 3D rose on the shoulder
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.