Bollywood Divas in Cool Shades of Blue

Image source- Instagram@kritisanon

Kriti looked like a doll in this icy blue halter-neck ruffled short dress; she accessorized her look with white heels

Image source- Instagram@raashiikhanna

This dual-tone one-shoulder bodycon dress is perfect for summer, beating the heat in style!

Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika looked gorgeous in this Carolina blue pantsuit and emitted boss-lady vibes 

Image source- Instagram@ananyapanday

Ananya’s curves were highlighted immaculately in this cerulean blue bodycon dress

Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara’s sky blue off shoulder cut out dress with a thigh-high slit made her look breathtakingly beautiful

Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks

Tamannaah’s blue leather short dress is a super cute fit! She accessorized her look with golden hoop earrings, matching blue heels and wavy hair 

Image source- Instagram@saraalikhan95

Sara looked gorgeous in this sky-blue saree, with minimal golden work done. She accessorized her look with matching earrings 

Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks

Bhatia’s backless body-hugging dress, adorned with loud prints, is a great look; she accessorized it with yellow earrings and heels 

Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor

Shraddha looked stunning in this off-shoulder icy blue leather dress paired with a sleek, straight hairstyle

Image source- Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan

Bebo looked extremely elegant in this light blue-hued ensemble, consisting of a dress and matching blazer adorned with a large 3D rose on the shoulder 

