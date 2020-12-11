Bollywood Divas Love The Wet Hairdo December 11, 2020
Katrina Kaif’s wet hair look readily complimented her shimmery Ashish and Diosa dress
We also love how she made a strong case for androgynous fashion while she kept her hairdo glossy wet
Bebo also styled her hair into a slicked-back wet look. Dark, kohl-lined eyes and nude lips accentuated her look
We also have Ananya Panday on our list who recently aced the famous wet-hair look during an award show
Kriti Sanon in a hot-pink Monisha Jaising number added that extra bit of oomph using the ocean wet hairdo
The millennial heartthrob Sara just showed us how to pull off wet hair in the most appealing way
And then there’s Shilpa Shetty Kundra who has always led the pack with her experimental looks and styling
We have Anushka Sharma who pulled back her wet hairdo into a neat, chic bun. Red lips and loads of mascara completed her look
Alia Bhatt opted for a side-parted wet hairdo that tucked neatly behind her ears, giving way to her glowing skin
We can never get bored of the wet hairdo and seems like even Deepika Padukone agrees with us too Image Credit: Getty Image
