Bollywood divas in striped co-ord sets

Sep 02, 2021

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan had picked out a grey and white striped co-ord to keep things relaxed during her day out with son, Taimur

And previously, Kareena had worn a co-ord set with black and yellow vertical stripes for her new role as a radio jockey for a popular radio channel!

At the airport, Alia Bhatt was seen in a colourful pair of candy-striped pants and denim jacket set that she teamed with white sneakers

Athiya Shetty had opted for a white and black striped suit that was coordinated together with a black top inside
Shraddha Kapoor exuded summery vibes in a pastel green and white co-ord set that she styled with contrasting pink earring

Shilpa Shetty looked lovely and fresh in a striped co-ord set that included an asymmetrical skirt and a strappy top

Aditi Rao Hydari slipped into striped flared pants and a matching crop top to keep things comfy

To enjoy her vacay on the cruise, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had picked out a breezy yet sultry co-ordinated set

Deepika Padukone exuded major boss lady vibes in a two-piece striped blue and white set by Loewe

Tamannaah Bhatia also hopped on the bandwagon by donning an eccentric orange and white striped set for the promotion of her movie ‘Khamoshi’

