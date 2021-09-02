Bollywood divas in striped co-ord sets Sep 02, 2021
Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan had picked out a grey and white striped co-ord to keep things relaxed during her day out with son, Taimur
And previously, Kareena had worn a co-ord set with black and yellow vertical stripes for her new role as a radio jockey for a popular radio channel!
At the airport, Alia Bhatt was seen in a colourful pair of candy-striped pants and denim jacket set that she teamed with white sneakers
Athiya Shetty had opted for a white and black striped suit that was coordinated together with a black top inside
Shraddha Kapoor exuded summery vibes in a pastel green and white co-ord set that she styled with contrasting pink earring
Shilpa Shetty looked lovely and fresh in a striped co-ord set that included an asymmetrical skirt and a strappy top
Aditi Rao Hydari slipped into striped flared pants and a matching crop top to keep things comfy
To enjoy her vacay on the cruise, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had picked out a breezy yet sultry co-ordinated set
Deepika Padukone exuded major boss lady vibes in a two-piece striped blue and white set by Loewe
Tamannaah Bhatia also hopped on the bandwagon by donning an eccentric orange and white striped set for the promotion of her movie ‘Khamoshi’
