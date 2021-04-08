& blue jeans
Divas LOVE white crop tops April 08, 2021
Tara Sutaria styled an off-shoulder ruffle crop top with high waisted blue jeans and statement earrings, looking ravishing
Disha Patani picked out a cropped tee to wear over high-waisted jeans. She threw on a denim jacket to complete the look
Nora Fatehi sported a cold-shoulder ruffle crop top with a pair of high-waisted blue jeans and neutral pumps
At the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone picked out a simple white tee and knotted it at her waist to turn into a crop top!
Sara Ali Khan paired her fitted white crop top with a pair of distressed denims and white sneakers
Ananya Panday looked like the ultimate girl-next-door in a knotted tee and distressed denims styled with white keds
Janhvi Kapoor styled her cropped tee with a pair of patchwork denim flared jeans, setting new goals!
Nora Fatehi seems to truly love the white and blue combination. She even sported a white turtleneck with skinny jeans and an LV bag
At the airport, PeeCee rocked a simple crochet crop top with high-waisted jeans and a shirt as a cover up
