Bollywood Men Love
Their Brogues

January 09, 2021

First up, we have Kunal Kemmu who showed us that brogues are everything you need for a perfect formal attire

Then we have, Karan Johar in a pair of shiny black brogues to match the shiny blazer. There’s no stopping him!

We also have the smart and shy Ayushmann Khurrana whose style exudes major rockstar vibes

Moving on to the next brogue-sque style, we have Salman Khan rocking a black pair. Bhai never fails to amaze!

Shahid Kapoor’s fashion style has only become sassier with age and his choice in shoes, like this one from Shutiq, is ah-mazing!

Remember when Rajkumar Rao rocked a pink blazer suit and laced up in classy black Christian Louboutin brogues?

Our boy-next-door, Kartik Aaryan opted for a pair of Trumpet brogues to channel his inner gentleman

Ishaqzaade Arjun Kapoor’s sartorial game is perfectly in tune with this pair of brown Zegna brogues

We have Vicky Kaushal who paired a patent black brogues from Woods that perfectly matched his suit and jumper

Finally, we think Ranveer Singh is wearing his mood right on his feet. Agreed?

