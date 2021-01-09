Bollywood Men Love January 09, 2021
Their Brogues
First up, we have Kunal Kemmu who showed us that brogues are everything you need for a perfect formal attire
Then we have, Karan Johar in a pair of shiny black brogues to match the shiny blazer. There’s no stopping him!
We also have the smart and shy Ayushmann Khurrana whose style exudes major rockstar vibes
Moving on to the next brogue-sque style, we have Salman Khan rocking a black pair. Bhai never fails to amaze!
Shahid Kapoor’s fashion style has only become sassier with age and his choice in shoes, like this one from Shutiq, is ah-mazing!
Remember when Rajkumar Rao rocked a pink blazer suit and laced up in classy black Christian Louboutin brogues?
Our boy-next-door, Kartik Aaryan opted for a pair of Trumpet brogues to channel his inner gentleman
Ishaqzaade Arjun Kapoor’s sartorial game is perfectly in tune with this pair of brown Zegna brogues
We have Vicky Kaushal who paired a patent black brogues from Woods that perfectly matched his suit and jumper
Finally, we think Ranveer Singh is wearing his mood right on his feet. Agreed?
For more updates on
fashion and style,
follow Pinkvilla