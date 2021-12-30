FASHION

SNEHA KALRA

DEC 30, 2021

Best dressed leading ladies of 2021

Deepika Padukone

Ruling the fashion charts in 2021, DP gave us some of the most spectacular looks from red carpets to airports. This Gauri and Nainika gown is etched in our memories now!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Alia Bhatt 

Making for a close second, Alia’s desi looks won us over. Her infinity blouse by Manish Malhotra went viral and was a moment in fashion

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Ananya Panday

While she experimented a lot this year, Ananya’s white crop top with black jeans is a combination she aced

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

For the promotions of Roohi, the actress sported a black gown with a metallic bust by David Koma making for a daring and bold look

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Katrina Kaif

The newlywed gave us some of the most glorious desi looks of the year. This tulle Sabyasachi saree with a veil was a masterpiece

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kiara Advani

For the promotions of Shershaah, Kiara was all decked up in a chevron pattern lehenga by JJ Valaya with a statement belt and we took notes

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Kriti Sanon

The Mimi star’s structured Nasty Gal jumpsuit with polka-dot detailing was one for the fashion books

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Malaika Arora

Showing us how to dazzle and shine right, this sequin blue Nedret Traciroglu gown with a thigh-high slit is unmissable

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

When she walked the red carpet at the BBMAs, PeeCee’s Dolce and Gabbana sheer dress was the talk of the town

Image: Getty Images

Sara Ali Khan

While it is hard to pick one of her glorious ethnic looks, this Madhurya Creations saree with quirky prints on it hit the right chords

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

The newbie also looked effortlessly glamorous in a lovely green Manish Malhotra saree that we’re bookmarking for the wedding season

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

When Shraddha Kapoor wore this black velvet one shoulder Aadnevik dress with a thigh-high slit, we couldn’t help but stop and stare!

Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram

Tara Sutaria 

The Tadap actress pushed her fashion boundaries this year. An experimental look that hit it off was this corset and pants combination from Polite Society

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

