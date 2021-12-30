FASHION
SNEHA KALRA
AUTHOR
DEC 30, 2021
Best dressed leading ladies of 2021
Deepika Padukone
Ruling the fashion charts in 2021, DP gave us some of the most spectacular looks from red carpets to airports. This Gauri and Nainika gown is etched in our memories now!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Making for a close second, Alia’s desi looks won us over. Her infinity blouse by Manish Malhotra went viral and was a moment in fashion
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Ananya Panday
While she experimented a lot this year, Ananya’s white crop top with black jeans is a combination she aced
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
For the promotions of Roohi, the actress sported a black gown with a metallic bust by David Koma making for a daring and bold look
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Katrina Kaif
The newlywed gave us some of the most glorious desi looks of the year. This tulle Sabyasachi saree with a veil was a masterpiece
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kiara Advani
For the promotions of Shershaah, Kiara was all decked up in a chevron pattern lehenga by JJ Valaya with a statement belt and we took notes
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Kriti Sanon
The Mimi star’s structured Nasty Gal jumpsuit with polka-dot detailing was one for the fashion books
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Malaika Arora
Showing us how to dazzle and shine right, this sequin blue Nedret Traciroglu gown with a thigh-high slit is unmissable
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
When she walked the red carpet at the BBMAs, PeeCee’s Dolce and Gabbana sheer dress was the talk of the town
Image: Getty Images
Sara Ali Khan
While it is hard to pick one of her glorious ethnic looks, this Madhurya Creations saree with quirky prints on it hit the right chords
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
The newbie also looked effortlessly glamorous in a lovely green Manish Malhotra saree that we’re bookmarking for the wedding season
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
When Shraddha Kapoor wore this black velvet one shoulder Aadnevik dress with a thigh-high slit, we couldn’t help but stop and stare!
Image: Namrata Deepak Instagram
Tara Sutaria
The Tadap actress pushed her fashion boundaries this year. An experimental look that hit it off was this corset and pants combination from Polite Society
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: 10 Best Sabyasachi outfits of 2021